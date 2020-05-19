The Hall County School District will continue delivering meals to students during the month of June.
Beginning June 2, students will receive five days’ worth of meals, once a week on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Day of delivery will depend on where students attend school. Parents can learn which day their child is scheduled to receive meals by going to https://bit.ly/2zRLW7y or calling the Hall County School Nutrition Department at 770-534-1080.
There will be no drive through service for meals during the month of June.
