The Hall County School District is set to receive 27 new buses for its transportation department. This is possible primarily because of the community’s approval of general obligation bonds at the June 9 referendum, school leaders said.
Fourteen of the vehicles have already arrived. Ten will be used for special education travel purposes, while four transit vehicles will replace older route buses within the district’s regular transit fleet. Thirteen more transits will arrive later and will replace older buses.
The new transits differ from other buses in that the engine is located toward the rear of the vehicle, which provides two advantages. The rear placement distributes the weight of the engine evenly over four tires, as opposed to two, which can reduce wear and tear, school leaders said. Secondly, the engine placement allows mechanics easier access.
Clay Hobbs, Director of Transportation for the Hall County School District, said he is pleased with the new vehicles.
“Our department will benefit greatly from these new transits," Hobbs said. "The engine placement makes the driver compartment safer, and there is less engine noise in the front of the bus, which makes hearing the students and the radio much easier. Other advantages are the savings we will see in maintenance and tire cost. Replacement of steer tires will be cut by a one third to one-half, and we estimate half the time for monthly engine maintenance. In all, we expect the students, drivers, and mechanics to be very happy with these buses. I am grateful to the people of Hall County for approving our bond referendum. I am also thankful to the Hall County Board of Education for prioritizing pupil transportation. It is truly a blessing to work for a community that truly values public education.”
