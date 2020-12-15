Da Vinci Academy (DVA) at the Academies of Discovery at South Hall and the Earhart-Edison Exploration Academy (E2) at North Hall Middle School have announced separate timelines for rising sixth graders who wish to apply to attend either program for fall of 2021.
DA VINCI ACADEMY
Da Vinci Academy is located at the Academies of Discovery at South Hall Middle School, and is a program designed for students who "have a passion for learning, primarily focused in the arts, sciences and technology."
"Students who are curious, who are original thinkers and who are open to discovering their gifts in a creative educational setting are prime candidates for this program," school leaders said. "Intrinsic motivation, creativity and self-discipline are characteristics that DVA students should possess."
For the DVA website, visit https://shms.hallco.org/web/da-vinci-academy/.
• Applications, parent information videos and other information for Da Vinci Academy is available at https://shms.hallco.org/web/dva-application-information/
• The application deadline for Da Vinci Academy is January 13.
• For more information, contact Kelly Schollaert at kelly.schollaert@hallco.org
E2 EXPLORATION
The Earhart-Edison Exploration Academy at North Hall Middle School is open to all Hall County students and will accept high-achieving sixth graders who are "enthusiastic about learning." Students who want to explore how the STEM areas (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) connect to teamwork, communication and problem-solving will thrive in the collaborative and creative learning environment of E2, school leaders said. The E2 website can be found at https://nhms.hallco.org/web/earhart-edison-acad/.
The Earhart-Edison Exploration Academy will have a separate application timeline and process. The E2 application will be posted on January 4. The E2 application deadline is Friday, Feb. 19.
For more information, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/15E3Vqgy4uq1Mewkgfc2TmByWfdN0ym4s/view or contact Kimberley Nash at Kimberley.nash@hallco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.