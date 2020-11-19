Fifty sophomores and juniors have been selected to represent Hall County Schools as district nominees for the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program.
The following were selected as nominees at Flowery Branch and Cherokee Bluff high schools:
- Sklyar Dillon, FBHS, 11th grade, communicative arts
- Leonardo Nunez, FBHS, 11th grade, engineering: mechanical design
- Shealyn Schultz, FBHS, 11th grade, engineering: mechanical design
- Corbin Frech, FBHS, 11th grade, math
- Austin Holt, FBHS, 11th grade, math
- Carlos Rodriguez, FBHS, 11th grade, math
- Anna Leigh Aultman, CBHS, 10th grade, music: voice: treble
- Angela Lara, FBHS, 10th grade, music: voice: treble
- Samuel Malone, FBHS, 10th grade, music: woodwind: flute
- Emilie Mathe, CBHS, 11th grade, music: woodwind: saxophone
- Will Sweet, FBHS, 10th grade, music: jazz: trumpet
- Toby Timmons, FBHS, 10th grade, music: brass: trombone
- Emily Darrell, CBHS, 10th grade, science: biology
- Charlotte Garrand, FBHS, 10th grade, science: biology
- Brandon Biel, CBHS, 11th grade, social studies
- Jackson Odegard, CBHS, 11th grade, social studies
- London Christopher, FBHS, 10th grade, visual arts
- Desteny Pelcastre, FBHS, 10th grade, visual arts
The Governor’s Honors Program, known as GHP, is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Managed by the Governor’s Office for Student Achievement, the plan is to hold GHP this summer at Berry College in Rome, Ga. The 2021 program will be the 58th summer, making it the longest continually running program of its kind in the nation. Students will be notified in late January if they move on to the semifinalist/interview phase of the GHP application process.
