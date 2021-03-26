Hall County superintendent Will Schofield announced recently that he intends to recommend Scott Tipton as the executive officer/principal for the district’s newly-approved Virtual Program of Choice. The recommendation will be made at the April 12 Hall County Board of Education meeting.
Pending board approval, a date for Tipton’s transition into his new role will be announced later.
“Mr. Tipton’s leadership style and vision will be major assets for the Virtual Program,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “He brings the energy and the innovation necessary to help launch our district’s 36th program of choice.
Tipton began his career in education in 2002 as a teacher at Friendship Elementary School. In 2004, he transferred to C. W. Davis Middle School where he taught 6th and 8th grade science. In 2016, he transitioned to the role of Assistant Principal at C. W. Davis, which is his current position with the district.
“I am excited and thrilled to be a part of the creation and implementation of the new Virtual Program of Choice for Hall County,” said Tipton. “This program will provide an excellent opportunity for those students seeking an educational experience outside of the traditional classroom setting. I look forward to working with our school system, parents, students, and community as we move forward with this incredible educational adventure.”
Tipton holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from North Georgia College, as well as a master’s degree and an education specialist degree in middle grades instruction from Brenau University. He is currently in the process of completing his educational doctorate degree in leadership from Liberty University.
Tipton and his wife, Leigh, have two children, a son, Destin, and daughter, Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.