Zachary Hames, of Hoschton, recently competed in the fifth annual innovateUNG Pitch Challenge held Feb. 21 at the University of North Georgia's (UNG) Dahlonega Campus.
Hames competed with Convergent Referrals, an app that connects buyers and sellers with real estate agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.