Harmony Elementary School recently held several events in observance of Black History Month. Some of the projects included:
- Kindergarten — Students engaged in a shared research activity on either an African-American athlete or musician using PebbleGo as well as participated in a “Mirror Writing” activity after their research. Then they worked with a collaborative group to create their own writing piece to share.
- First grade — Students read about and describe the life of historical figures in American history: George Washington Carver (science), Ruby Bridges (Civil Rights), Harriett Tubman (Underground Railroad). Students learned about Ruby Bridges and celebrated the accomplishments, positive character traits, and how her contributions to equal rights affects us even now, school leaders said. Students then were given the opportunity to write personal letters to Ruby Bridges, allowing them to ask her questions about her life and work to end segregation.
- Second grade — Students analyzed the lives and contributions of Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King, Jr. The students researched and read about their lives, hardships and their contributions to civil rights. They created a Venn diagram highlighting their similarities and differences. In addition, they also created a “monument” for Jackie Robinson.
- Third grade — Students did a research mini-unit in writing. They researched, wrote and presented to a small group information about the African-American they selected. Harmony’s media specialist gathered biographies for students to pick and teachers modeled with a Mary McCleod Bethune biography. On the last day, students presented in small groups. Digital students presented on a Google Slide and in-person students are writing and making a mini-poster on construction paper.
- Fourth grade — Teachers engaged in interactive read “alouds” and exposed students to various texts from African-American authors. They examined the main ideas of the abolitionist and suffrage movements including researching and discussing Fredrick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman. Students discussed the contributions these individuals, including the authors, have brought to the world.
- Fifth grade — Students wrote opinion pieces on topics or texts, supporting a point of view with reasons and information and discussed important cultural elements of the 1930s. They included Duke Ellington and Jesse Owens. Students chose one of these African American historical figures to write on the topic of: “Who should have a new American coin made for them and why?” The opinion piece allowed students to showcase their understanding of the positive character traits and major contributions made by their chosen historical figure as well as demonstrate their ability to create a well written persuasive piece.
Harmony Elementary School is a Mill Creek High School cluster school located in Buford.
