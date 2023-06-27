University of South Carolina Beaufort has announced that Kennedy Harris, of Hoschton, has been named a spring 2023 chancellor's list honoree.
To be eligible for the chancellor's list, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
