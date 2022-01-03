On Dec. 28, the CDC changed guidance regarding isolation protocols for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and the Hall County School District has adjusted its protocols accordingly, stating that isolation may end under the following circumstances and criteria.
Students with COVID-19 with symptoms may end isolation when:
• at least 5 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and
• At least 24 hours has passed since last fever without the use of fever reducing medications and
• Symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved.
• Students must also wear a well-fitted mask from day 6 through day 10 after ending isolation.
Students with COVID-19 and no symptoms may end isolation when:
• At least 5 days have passed and the individual remains asymptomatic AND
• the student must wear a well-fitted mask from day 6 through day 10 after ending isolation.
• NOTE: If a student later develops symptoms, the individual should follow the guidance for symptomatic individuals.
"The Hall County School District’s internal data supports this recent adjustment to isolation protocols from the CDC; therefore, it will adopt a 5-day isolation rule and will transition to that practice over the next 2 days," school leaders said in a press release. "Contact tracers will be reaching out to those individuals who have reported as positive."
No other changes to district COVID-19 protocols, including quarantines, are expected at this time. Individuals identified as direct contacts will still have the option to quarantine at home for 10 days, or return to work/school--provided they wear a mask for 10 days, remain asymptomatic, and agree to temperature checks.
"We will make every effort to continue with in-person learning throughout the district; however, this may involve shifting to virtual learning in certain classes, grade levels, or perhaps individual schools," district leaders said in the press release.
