Eight University of North Georgia (UNG) transfer coaches serve as students who can help their fellow students who have transferred into UNG adjust to a new university.
Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton is one of those transfer coaches.
UNG's Nighthawk Engagement and Student Transitions office started using transfer coaches for the first time this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.