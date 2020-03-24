Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently announced that he is extending the deadline for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
High school students in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District now have until Monday, April 20, to submit their artwork. Drop-off locations include the Congressman’s offices in Monroe, Milledgeville and Thomson, as well as Greensboro City Hall.
“Because of disruptions in school schedules, I thought it prudent to extend our deadline and encourage students to still participate in this annual event,” said Congressman Hice. “The first-place winner will have his or her artwork on display in our Nation’s capital and will receive round-trip plane tickets to attend a reception with other winning artists from across the country. I hope that high school students will take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.”
To access the student release form and competition guidelines, visit Congressman Hice’s website. All entries must be original in concept and design and submitted to one of the following locations:
Greensboro City Hall, 212 N Main St., Greensboro.
Milledgeville Office, 3015 Heritage Rd., Suite 6, Milledgeville.
Monroe Office, 100 Court St., Monroe.
Thomson Satellite Office, 210 Railroad St., City-County Administration Building, Room 2401, Thomson.
Rather than hosting a district reception, Congressman Hice will unveil the winning entry through an online platform. For questions regarding contest details, contact Mark Elliott at 478-457-0007 or Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.
