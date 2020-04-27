Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently announced that online voting is open for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Starting Monday, April 27, the public may cast its vote to determine the winning piece, which will hang for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol. The tunnel is the most highly-traveled access point between the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Capitol.
“As we continue to practice social distancing, we are abandoning our annual reception and traditional judging panel for a strictly online competition,” said Congressman Hice. “Join me in celebrating student art by visiting my Facebook page and leaving an encouraging word for our talented youth. Then vote for your favorite piece! This is an exciting opportunity to recognize and encourage creativity in our young people from our own local communities and across the nation.”
To view art entries submitted by high school students from across the district, visit Congressman Hice’s Facebook page. He will award one point for each “like” and two points for each “share” (with a limit of one share per person per day), and the photo with the most points wins. Voting will close on Thursday, May 7, at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.