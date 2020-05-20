U.S. Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently announced the appointments of three additional students from Georgia’s 10th Congressional District who are headed to a United States Service Academy.
Logan Paugh, a 2020 graduate of Mill Creek High School, was among those students. Paugh will attend the United States Naval Academy.
Other appointments include: Austin Herndon, a 2019 graduate of Loganville High School, will attend the United States Military Academy after recently completing a year at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School; and Jaylon West, a 2019 graduate of Henry County High School, will play football while also attending the United States Military Academy.
“Earlier this spring, I was thrilled to announce the appointments of six Georgia students, and I’m pleased to congratulate three more,” said Congressman Hice. “Logan, Austin, and Jaylon are among the best that our nation has to offer and represent the next generation of military leaders. I’m proud to salute these impressive young men who have demonstrated leadership, hard work, and a commitment to serving their community and country.”
Each year, Hice nominates eligible students for consideration for appointment to the United States Military, Naval, Merchant Marine and Air Force, academies. His nominations are based on the recommendation of his Service Academy Selection Board, who conducted rigorous interviews with each candidate. Upon receiving a nomination, applicants competed for an offer of appointment to their respective service academies. Academy appointments entitle students to the equivalent of full undergraduate scholarships, and upon graduation, they become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.
