Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently announced that he will host his annual Service Academy Day on Saturday, Aug. 29, on the Georgia Military College campus.
The event is designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the nation’s five military service academies. Students in grades 8-12 are invited to attend.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium, where representatives from the United States Military, Naval, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and Air Force academies will discuss their requirements for admittance. To register, send an email to GA10Noms@mail.house.gov by Tuesday, Aug. 25.
“One of my favorite responsibilities is helping students attend a United States Service Academy,” said Congressman Hice. “These institutions are designed to equip, train, and inspire the next generation of military officers. It’s a highly competitive process, but we are here to help. On my website, you’ll find important information to get started, including my application for nomination. Then, join me at Georgia Military College for Academy Day – an annual event that brings together representatives from all five service academies. This is an important opportunity to ask questions as you embark on an exciting journey to serve as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.”
The Georgia Military College Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium is located at 325 S. Elbert St., Milledgeville.
Students who are admitted to our nation’s military service academies must first receive a nomination from at least one member of their state's Congressional Delegation, the Vice President or the President of the United States. Students seeking Congressman Hice’s nomination should submit a completed application to his office by Friday, Oct. 23. Visit Congressman Hice’s website to access the application and learn more about the nomination process.
