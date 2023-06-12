Zayne Hiott, of Jefferson, is among several University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets participating in a military academy exchange program this semester.
Hiott is participating in the exchange with Nicolae Balcescu Land Forces Academy, Romania.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Zayne Hiott, of Jefferson, is among several University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets participating in a military academy exchange program this semester.
Hiott is participating in the exchange with Nicolae Balcescu Land Forces Academy, Romania.
For more on outgoing international cadet programs like military exchanges or internships, UNG students can visit the Global Military Programs website to see what programs are currently being offered and learn information on how to apply.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.