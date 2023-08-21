Cameron Reid Smith, of Hoschton, is the recipient of the PAGE John Robert and Barbara Moore Lindsey Scholarship. The $1,000 Scholarship goes to an "outstanding Georgia Southern University PAGE member in a teacher education program who will soon be entering Georgia’s classrooms." Recipients commit to teach in Georgia for three years.
Smith is a secondary education major at Georgia Southern University. The scholarship is given each year through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation.
Craig Harper, executive director of PAGE, noted that each year the organization awards more than $15,000 in scholarships to aspiring and experienced Georgia educators.
“It is very satisfying to see our scholarship program, administered through the PAGE Foundation, connect deserving students with those contributors interested in rewarding academic achievement,” Harper said. “During his life, Dr. Lindsey worked tirelessly in the early years of FGE (Future Georgia Educators) to grow the program. His legacy of support in building the next generation of future teachers lives on through the scholarship that he and Barbara Moore Lindsey established."
