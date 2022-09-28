Piedmont University's Communication Sciences and Disorders program has been published in The Cleft-Palate Craniofacial Journal, a peer-reviewed, interdisciplinary, international publication.

The article, titled "A cross-sectional descriptive analysis of speech, hearing, and feeding in YouTube videos: A brief communication" was co-authored by Communication Sciences and Disorders program director Monica Bellon Harn, student Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton, and Rebecca Hancock, a speech-language pathologist who works for Union County Schools.

