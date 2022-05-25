Georgia State University student Maria Furlan Casas has received the Harold V. and Anna Marie Little Scholarship in Gerontology.
Furlan Casas, of Hoschton, is a master's student in the gerontology department in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Given in honor of Harold V. Little and in memory of Anna Marie Little by their family, this scholarship is awarded to an "outstanding entering or first-year master's degree student."
