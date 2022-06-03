Georgia State University student Austin Dockery has received the Dr. Steve and Lynne Wrigley Study Abroad Scholarship.
Dockery, of Hoschton, is a master's student in history in the College of Arts and Sciences.
This scholarship was created by Dr. Steve and Lynne Wrigley to help make studying abroad a reality for students majoring in history. He earned a bachelor of arts in history from Georgia State and a Ph.D. from Northwestern University. She earned a bachelor of science in math from Georgia State.
Dockery also received the Loula Cantrell Scholarship. This scholarship supports students who are studying history or political science.
