Juan Ibarra, of Braselton, earned the Dave R. Forquer Annual Scholarship from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.
This scholarship was established in 2020 by Chantal and Tommy Bagwell to honor Dave Forquer's distinguished service as assistant dean of the Robinson College of Business. This scholarship provides financial support to undergraduate students in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business, with preference granted to those who reside in or graduated from a Forsyth or Hall County high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.