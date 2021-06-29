Juan Ibarra, of Braselton, earned the Marketing Roundtable Minority Student Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University during 2020-21.
The purpose of the Marketing Roundtable Minority Endowed Scholarship is to provide scholarships to underrepresented minority students currently enrolled in marketing courses in the College of Business Administration, with high academic standing, and with a high probability of success in a career in marketing. Qualified students will have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.
