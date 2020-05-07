Francine Ichim, of Hoschton, a student of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions, received the Johnnie H. Prothro Academic Excellence Award during the school's Honors Day celebration in early March.
Ichim received this award for achieving the highest level of academic excellence in the nutrition program.
