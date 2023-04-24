FBHS engineering

Flowery Branch teacher Harmon Tison is pictured with Program Excellence Award presented to the Flowery Branch High School engineering program. 

 Photo courtesy of Hall County Schools

At the recent 85th annual conference for the International Technology and Engineering Educator Association (ITEEA), the Flowery Branch High School engineering program was recognized as one of only 37 programs worldwide to earn the Program Excellence Award.

Sponsored by the ITEEA and Paxton/Patterson, the Program Excellence Award is one of the highest honors given to Technology and Engineering classroom programs on the elementary, middle or high school levels.

