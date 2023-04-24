At the recent 85th annual conference for the International Technology and Engineering Educator Association (ITEEA), the Flowery Branch High School engineering program was recognized as one of only 37 programs worldwide to earn the Program Excellence Award.
Sponsored by the ITEEA and Paxton/Patterson, the Program Excellence Award is one of the highest honors given to Technology and Engineering classroom programs on the elementary, middle or high school levels.
Each year the Program Excellence winners are recognized at the largest conference for technology and engineering educators in the world. This year the program at Flowery Branch High School was recognized at the first general session of the conference where the award plaques and pins were presented.
“We are exceptionally proud to present this award to Flowery Branch High School. This recognition commemorates your hard work and determination in building a program that serves students and will make a difference far into the future. We thank you and I am certain that your students thank you every day for the opportunity you’ve created. We’re honored to help support the ITEEA and these outstanding educators,” said Nate Schuessler, CEO, Paxton/Patterson.
“We are honored to be recognized as a program of excellence,” said Harmon Tison, Engineering Teacher, Flowery Branch High School. “I especially want to thank Hall County CTAE director Rhonda Samples for her support and leadership. Leaders like her make awards like this possible.”
