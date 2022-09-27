JCHS band wins

Jackson County High School band director William Kilgore celebrates with the JCHS band after it earned a host of trophies Sept. 24 at the Oconee Classic Marching Contest at Baldwin High School.

 Photo: JCHS Band

The Jackson County High School marching band won Grand Championship honors and earned Superior accolades across the board at the Sept. 24 Oconee Classic Marching Contest at Baldwin High School.

The Superior honors came in the Color Guard, Drum Major, Percussion, Visual Performance, Music Performance and Overall Band categories.

