The Jackson County High School marching band won Grand Championship honors and earned Superior accolades across the board at the Sept. 24 Oconee Classic Marching Contest at Baldwin High School.
The Superior honors came in the Color Guard, Drum Major, Percussion, Visual Performance, Music Performance and Overall Band categories.
Other awards included first place in the Color Guard, Drum Major, Percussion and Band for Class 4A and first in Percussion in the Best in Competition category, as well as second-place finishes in Color Guard and Drum Major in the Best in Competition category.
The band also won Best Overall Effect and Best in Competition for Music Performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.