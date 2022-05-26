The Jackson County School System will provide a summer feeding program throughout June.
No-cost, grab-and-go meals will be provided for children. There are no income requirements, and no registration needed. Deliveries will be made each Monday in June (June 6, 13, 20 and 27).
Meal packages will include one week of meals (five lunches and five breakfasts).
Pickup will be at East Jackson Comprehensive High School at 1435 Hoods Mill Rd, Commerce, each Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Other pickup locations are:
•Fox Chase, 503 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, 10-10:20 a.m.
•East Jackson Park, 255 Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, 10:30-10:50 a.m.
•Maysville Elementary, 970 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, 10-10:20 a.m.
•Pleasant Acres, 30 Hale Rd., Maysville, 10:30-10:50.
