Three West Jackson Middle School band students and one Jackson County High School band student recently earned all-state band honors.
Representatives were Celine Fnu (WJMS, clarinet), Will Branch (WJMS, bass clarinet), Mason Waite (WJMS, bass clarinet) and Taylor Spires (JCHS, clarinet).
Each student scored high enough at Georgia Music Educators’ Association district honor band auditions to earn an audition for the all-state band.
"For Jackson county to have four students to make the band, this is quite a feat,” said William Kilgore, director of bands at JCHS.
The GMEA middle school all-state band performed a concert at the Classic Center in Athens on March 5.
