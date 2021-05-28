Jackson County 4-H plans a number of summer activities.
All grades reflect the current 2020-21 school year. Students don't have to be a member of 4-H to attend.
Register online at extension.uga.edu/jackson.
Summer activities include:
Four day summer camps
- STEAM Camp — June 8-11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grades 3-8. The cost is $75 and is limited to 30 participants. Lunch and snacks will be provided and it will be held at the Extension/4-H Office. This camp represents the agriculture and STEM 4-H pillar. "Science and engineering challenge focused on teamwork and the build process," organizers said. "The day camp will be themed to aircraft and space travel. Using past Mission Make-it activities and NASA lesson plans students will build up to launching a rocket and retrieving its cargo."
- 4-H Food Challenge — June 15-18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grades 3-8. The cost is $75 and is limited to 30 participants. Lunch and snacks will be provided and it will be held at the Extension/4-H Office. This camp represents the healthy living 4-H pillar. "Ever taken the time to watch reality cooking competitions such as Guy’s Grocery Games, Nailed It, or Chopped? Here’s a chance to take part in some of these outrageous food competitions while also learning the basics of the kitchen (utensils and safety) as well as proper nutrition and cooking techniques," organizers said.
- AG-Venture Camp — June 22-25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grades 3-8. The cost is $75 and is limited to 20 participants. Lunch and snacks will be provided and it will be held at various locations. This camp represents the agriculture and STEM 4-H pillar. "Join us to learn more about agriculture and outdoor living in this four-day camp," organizers said. "Participants will take part in a scavenger hunt at the historic Shields-Etheridge farm, meet some friendly farm animals, go fishing at Jefferson City Lake, and go on a hike at Fort Yargo State Park where they will learn about lake and forest ecosystems."
One-Day Summer Camps
- 4-H2O — July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grades 3-8. The cost is $25 and is limited to 30 participants. Lunch and snacks will be provided and it will be held at the Extension/4-H Office. This camp represents the ag and STEM 4-H pillar. "Water, water, everywhere. Water is one of the most essential resources needed for survival," organizers said. "In this one-day program youth will learn about the water cycle,water pollution, ecosystems, and how to protect this important resource while getting a little wet themselves."
- The Great Escape — July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grades 3-8. The cost is $25 and is limited to 30 participants. Lunch and snacks will be provided and it will be held at the Extension/4-H Office. This camp represents the ag and STEM 4-H pillar. "Have you ever tried to escape from a locked room? What about several locked rooms? In this one-day program, participants will have the opportunity to work in teams to escape from a variety of themed rooms at the 4-H office. Can they crack the codes, find the clues, and breakout in time," organizers said.
- Photography 101 — July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grades 3-8. The cost is $25 and is limited to 20 participants. Lunch and snacks will be provided and it will be held at various locations. This camp represents the ag and STEM 4-H pillar. "Photography is something everyone participates in one way or another. Thanks to the camera on your phone, you have an opportunity to capture unique, special moments in time. Making those images incredible is all about technique and patience. In this program, participants will learn about photo techniques, editing, and style," organizers said.
- Wahsega Fun Day End of Summer Celebration — July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for grades 4-12. The cost is $55 and is limited to 20 participants. Lunch and snacks will be provided and it will be held in Dahlonega. This camp represents the ag and STEM 4-H pillar. "Take a trip up to Dahlonega and Wahsega 4-H Center up in the mountains of North Georgia. Here participants will take classes in herpetology (reptiles) and stream ecology and also have an opportunity to go up the Wahsega climbing wall," organizers said.
