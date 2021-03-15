Jackson County FFA members recently celebrated National FFA Week.
During the week, FFA members gave back to the community by participating in a school-wide campaign with other clubs, collecting personal hygiene items, toys and wrote notes of encouragement to make 100 “Bags of Love” for foster children in Jackson County.
FFA members also participated in a career development workshop held by the Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association, highlighting their electrical apprenticeship program and the opportunities for employment after high school.
The week of March 1-5 began with a chapter club meeting and chili cook-off on Monday to give members an opportunity to fellowship and learn about upcoming events.
On Tuesday, members had the opportunity to learn about college and career preparation from the University of Georgia department of poultry science outreach coordinator. This workshop helped members to develop a plan for college enrollment, develop resume writing skills and look into the option of a possible career in poultry science field.
On Wednesday, members wore their FFA blue and were treated to breakfast in the agriculture room for fun and fellowship before the start to their day, organizers said.
On Thursday, 280 ninth graders participated in the “PROWL Tour,” which highlighted the pathways available in the agriculture program. FFA members and officers provided demonstrations of each pathway including animal science, agriculture mechanics and horticulture.
Friday was teacher and staff appreciation day. Officers and members gathered to prepare and deliver breakfast to teachers, staff and administrators at the school.
“The entire week was a great opportunity for members to educate others about agriculture and to show our administration how grateful we are of their support,” said chapter vice president Joseph Ledford.
For more information about the agriculture program at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, contact Jacob Segers or Micah Story at 706-367-5003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.