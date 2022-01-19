Applications will be accepted for the Jackson County School System Pre-K program lottery on Feb. 1-28. This is for all Pre-K elementary locations in the county school system's district.
Any applications received after February 28 will be placed on the waiting list and are not eligible to participate in the initial lottery drawing. Completion of an application does not guarantee that your child will be enrolled, but instead places your child on the list for the Jackson County School System Pre-K lottery for 2022-2023.
On March 11, six separate drawings will be held to determine the class lists and waiting lists for each elementary school. The lottery consists of random drawings from all applicants within each elementary school attendance zone. Once the drawings are complete, all applicants will receive notification by mail. If your child is not selected during the initial lottery drawing a waiting list information form will be included in the notification letter. Your child will be placed on the waiting list only if this form is returned on or before March 31. The waiting list will be first-come, first-served based on the order the completed application was received.
The following documents must be submitted in order for the application to be completed:
- Completed Georgia Lottery Pre-K Application
- Proof of Birth — Certified copy of birth certificate (your child must be four years old on or before September 1, 2022).
- Proof of residency
- Photo identification of the person registering child
- Child’s Social Security Card/Bright from the Start Social Security waiver form
- Form 3300: Hearing/dental/vision
- Form 3231: Immunizations
- Documentation of federal/state assistance
The Jackson County Schools’ Pre-K program is a lottery-funded educational program designed to prepare eligible four-year-olds for kindergarten. The program follows the Jackson County School System calendar: 6.5 hours per day, Mondays-Fridays, 180 days a year.
If you have any questions regarding the Jackson County School System Pre-K Program, please contact Linda Bell at lbell@jcss.us and I will be happy to answer your questions.
