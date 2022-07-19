Joseph Ledford, a rising senior at Jackson County High School, has received a 2022 Altamaha Conservation District Scholarship.
Every year, Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Georgia sponsor high school students to attend the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop (NRCW) held at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. The five-day workshop allows students to take part in lectures and hands-on activities to boost their knowledge of Georgia’s vital natural resources. It also provides them with a taste of college life while delivering valuable insight into careers in agriculture and natural resources through their advisors and instructors. Over $25,000 in scholarships were awarded at this year’s event.
Ledford’s registration fee for the workshop was funded by the Oconee River Conservation District.
The Altamaha Conservation District provided two $1,000 scholarships to individuals at camp. This scholarship can be used at any accredited college in the state of Georgia.
