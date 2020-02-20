Jackson County Comprehensive High School hosted a Science Olympiad practice tournament for the district’s elementary schools Saturday, Feb. 8.
Science Olympiad "engages students in 18 different events that challenge their knowledge and skills in science, engineering and math," organizers state.
JCCHS students and teachers volunteered to host the event, and third through fifth graders from five elementary schools (East Jackson, Gum Springs, Maysville, North Jackson and West Jackson elementary schools) participated.
EJES and WJES came out in first and second place.
All five teams will be competing in the Northeast Georgia Regional Elementary Science Olympiad Tournament on March 21.
