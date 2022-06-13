Jackson-Empower FFA members recently attended the Summer Leadership Camp (SLC) at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington on the banks of Lake Jackson. Members participated in a leadership program designed to build relationships, and develop teamwork and leadership attributes.
Members competed as a team to earn the most points and to be named team of the week in events like volleyball, softball, tennis, ping pong, speech contest and an essay contest, cornhole and the mud obstacle course. Members also competed for Leadership Team of the Week which is awarded to the team that best exhibits the ideals of Summer Leadership Camp. The girl’s team — Annastasia Skota, Talina Thompson, Camryn Morris, Ella Strickland, Ariel Rustempasic, Bella Chandler and Shyanne Westmoreland — were Team of the Week Champions. Joseph Ledford and Brooks Franklin were also named Leadership Team of the Week Champions.
The theme of Summer Leadership Camp this year was "Build your Legacy." Campers had the opportunity to think about who they are now, and who they want to be remembered as later. The week inspired campers to recognize that a legacy is not leaving something for people, but rather leaving something in people, organizers said.
For more information about the FFA program, contact the Empower College and Career Center at 706-387-7320 and ask for the agriculture department.
