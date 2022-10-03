The Jackson-Empower FFA Jr. Agricultural Mechanics Team recently placed third at the Area II FFA Agricultural Technology and Equipment ID Career Development Event. The event was held at Banks County High School on September 27.
Team members, Xander Roberts, Carson Ford, Cameron Ford and Tyler Barnes, participated in individual problem solving, skill development activities and took a written examination. The CDE provides FFA members with experiences in agricultural mechanics and assesses their knowledge gained from classroom instruction.
