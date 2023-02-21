The Jackson-Empower FFA Forestry Team recently placed second in the Area II FFA Forestry Career Development Event. The event was held at Flinchum’s Phoenix on the campus of the University of Georgia on February 16.
The Forestry Career Development Event allows students to demonstrate their knowledge in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory and applying approved silviculture practices. Each student competed in tree identification, timber cruising for board volume, timber stand improvement, and completed a compass practicum. Team members include Carson Ford, Cameron Ford, Carson Black and Xander Roberts. These students will advance on to state competition held Saturday, March 18, at the Georgia FFA/FCCLA Camp in Covington.
