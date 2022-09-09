The Jackson-Empower FFA will hold its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Plates can be picked up from 3:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Agriculture Education Center on the Empower campus, located at 1668 Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 10:54 am
Plates are $8 and include a chicken half, beans, chips, pickles and brownie.
Proceeds will benefit the FFA members and agriculture program at Empower.
For more information or to place an order, email rstory@jcss.us.
