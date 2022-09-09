The Jackson-Empower FFA will hold its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Plates can be picked up from 3:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Agriculture Education Center on the Empower campus, located at 1668 Winder Hwy., Jefferson.

