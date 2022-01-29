A total of 13 University of North Georgia (UNG) students and alumni moved one step closer to their goal of taking part in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program as they earned recognition as Fulbright semifinalists for the 2022-23 academic year. Zdenka Janderova, of Braselton, is one of UNG's Fulbright semifinalists.
Janderova, a senior pursuing a degree in biology, applied to be an English teaching assistant in Germany. She is hoping the third time is the charm for her opportunity to take part in an international education experience. Previously, she won a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, but opportunities to use it at the Goethe-Institut Berlin and an internship in Germany were both canceled due to COVID-19.
"I still really wanted to go abroad and expand my speaking and comprehension skills and be surrounded by a different culture," Janderova said.
The Fulbright program enables graduates to pursue research activities, become English teaching assistants, or enroll in graduate school in other countries. It is designed to increase mutual understanding between U.S. citizens and residents of more than 160 foreign countries, according to the Fulbright website.
Finalists will be announced later this semester.
