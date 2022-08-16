Grace Jang, of Braselton, recently graduated from Baylor University during commencement ceremonies.
More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.
Jang, a student in the College of Arts & Sciences, earned a degree in psychology, cum laude.
Jang was also one of more than 4,800 Baylor University students who have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2022 semester.
The dean's academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
