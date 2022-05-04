The Jaxco Dancers and Jackson County High School Jazz Band will host their spring dessert concert May 12 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
The show costs $5, which includes dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
According to organizers, Jackson County’s growing dance program will perform five dances (ballet and jazz), including a solo, while the jazz band will perform several pieces as well as the school’s small jazz ensemble. Jackson County High School student Mia Hanson will also play guitar and sing.
Over 60 students will participate in the event.
Ashley Ware is the JCHS dance director and William Kilgore is the band director. The dance program has grown from 24 students in August to over 125 students for next year, according to Ware.
“We are very excited about the future of dance and fine arts at JCHS,” she said.
