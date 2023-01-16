JCHS band

The Jackson County High School (JCHS) band will host a jazz concert Tuesday (Jan. 24, 7 p.m.) at the JCHS Auditorium, then perform on Jan. 26 (4 p.m.) at Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) in Athens.

The jazz concert will feature the school’s Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 bands and include a recording session.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.