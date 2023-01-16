The Jackson County High School (JCHS) band will host a jazz concert Tuesday (Jan. 24, 7 p.m.) at the JCHS Auditorium, then perform on Jan. 26 (4 p.m.) at Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) in Athens.
The jazz concert will feature the school’s Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 bands and include a recording session.
The GMEA conference at the Athens Classic Center will feature Jazz 1 and all wind ensemble members.
“This is a very high honor for a music ensemble to be chosen, and we are delighted to share our jazz band with the attendees of this year’s conference,” the JCHS band leaders said in a statement.
According to JCHS band leaders, scholastic and community music ensembles apply annually to perform at the GMEA conference, which showcases the work of musicians from Georgia and other states.
Ensembles invited to perform at the GMEA conference were reviewed by a panel of their colleagues. Successful groups are selected based on skill, advancement of their genre and “a desire to share with conference attendees,” according to JCHS band leaders.
“Conference attendees can see these performances live to assist in the skill development of their students and also to learn about new repertoire that may be performed by the invited ensembles,” band leaders said. “These featured performances are a source of inspiration and encouragement for the music teachers who attend.”
All GMEA performances are open to the public and scheduled for the Athens Classic Center. Jazz 1 will perform in the Oconee River Room of the Foundry Building behind the Classic Center main building on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.