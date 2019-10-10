Griffin Cobb, a junior at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, is one of 130 Georgia students named to serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council.
Throughout the school year, these middle and high school students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.
Members of the Student Advisory Council will also discuss other issues related to education, serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools, and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students.
“It is so important to me to hear directly from students about how decisions made at the state level are playing out in the classroom,” Woods said when the announcement was made last month.
“Meeting with my Student Advisory Council allows me to hear feedback firsthand from those most affected by educational policies.”
Members were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants who applied to serve on the council. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education as well as their community service experience.
The students selected attend public schools all over the state, in every RESA district in Georgia.
Griffin is the son of Joe and Sally Cobb of Jefferson. He is a member of the Jackson County School System Student Leadership Team for the Class of 2021.
