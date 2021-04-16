The Jackson County Comprehensive High School Key Club recently earned five awards at the Student Leadership Conference. This year's conference was held virtually by the Georgia District Key Club on March 6.
The club was awarded the following:
- Robert Barron Outstanding Community Service Award for its pen-pal program with elementary students at North Jackson, West Jackson and Gum Springs elementary schools.
- first place in the Club Promotional Video Award
- first place in the Single Service Award for making and distributing Freshmen Survivial Packs.
- first place in the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes Award for raising the most funds through their school-wide Master Key Competition.
- first place in the Service Excellence Award for making door hangers for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patients.
The JCCHS Key Club President, Dia Sabin, was also honored as a Distinguished Club President. In addition, Sabin was awarded the Walter Daven Stapleton Outstanding Club Officer Scholarship for $1,000.
The JCHS Key Club, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson, is in its third year and is sponsored by faculty advisor, Amy Powers, and Kiwanis advisor, Darryl Gumz. Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.
