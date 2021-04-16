Jackson County Comprehensive High School senior Madison Ellis is one of 12 students statewide who will receive a $1,000 Walter Harrison Scholarship, sponsored by electric cooperatives in Georgia.
Ellis, nominated by Jackson EMC, competed among 77 other students across Georgia for a $1,000 scholarship for students enrolled in a two- or four-year university, college or vocational-technical school in Georgia.
“This scholarship will help me attend college to pursue a career as a childhood trauma therapist,” said Ellis, who will attend the University of Georgia this fall to study psychology.
Ellis is a member of the Beta Club, International Club, Key Club and yearbook staff. She participates in the spirit and competition cheer teams and the swim team, and serves as the track team manager. Additionally, she serves as an assistant coach for an elementary-age girls competition cheer team. Ellis is a member of the student leadership team at 12Stone Church and volunteers with iServe Ministries, where she fills backpacks with food for families in need.
A statewide panel of judges considered numerous factors, including academic excellence based on grade point average and scholastic honors, extracurricular activities, community service and recommendation letters.
The scholarship, created in 1985, is named in honor of Walter Harrison, a pioneer in the rural electricity movement and a leader at the local, state and national levels in electric cooperative programs. It is funded by Georgia’s 41 electric cooperatives, including Jackson EMC, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the Georgia Rural Electric Supply Corp. Since 1987, approximately $236,500 has been awarded to students through the Walter Harrison Scholarship fund.
