It was a big stage at a big conference.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School sophomore Macy Keisler spoke to board members, superintendents, legislators and leaders of other educational organizations Thursday, Dec. 5, at the 2019 Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association annual conference in Atlanta.
Keisler is one of just eight students from across the state selected for the first-ever GSBA Youth Advisory Council.
With a theme of “Students Leading the Way, Tomorrow’s Leaders Begin Today,” the conference was held at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel in Atlanta Dec. 4-6.
A panel discussion featuring the YAC members followed Gov. Brian Kemp’s presentation for the conference’s opening session.
The students meet twice a year “in real life” and four times via video conference and discuss topics like school climate/safety, technology and social and emotional needs of today's students, according to GSBA.
“We are very proud of the work the students have accomplished this year,” said Valarie Wilson, GSBA executive director. “We look forward to them sharing their experiences and being a supportive voice for the 1.8 million Georgia public school students.”
