The Jackson County High School band earned straight-Superior rankings at a Saturday (Oct. 8) competition at West Forsyth High School.
Superior ratings came in color guard, drum major, percussion and band.
Jackson County’s Class 4A honors included first-place accolades for drum major, percussion and band and a second-place award for color guard. In the gold division, Jackson County won first-place honors for drum major.
Overall awards for the competition were drum major (first place), percussion (second place), color guard (third place) and band (third place).
