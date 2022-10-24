The Jackson County High School band earned straight Superior rankings and won the Grand Championship at Saturday’s (Oct. 22) Marching Mustang Invitational.
The band received Superior accolades in all three categories — color guard, drum major and percussion.
Results from the Class 5A competition were drum major, second place; percussion, first place; band, first place; and color guard, second place.
Overall results from the day were overall music, first place; overall effects, first place; and overall percussion, first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.