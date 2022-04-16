Jackson County High School will host its first visual arts showcase April 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the school’s campus at 152 Jaxco Junction in Hoschton.
“Please join us for an exhibition of pieces created by students this year,” organizers said.
Ceramics, photography and 2-D art will be included.
