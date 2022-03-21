The Jackson County High Jazz Ensemble performed Saturday (March 19) at the annual Lovett Jazz Festival at The Lovett School in Atlanta. The festival is educationally centered and non-competitive.

The festival included:

•20-minute private coaching sessions with an adjudicator.

•20-minute concert on stage featuring professional quality lights and sound.

•digitally recorded comments from adjudicators.

•masterclasses for every instrument

•free midday concert featuring Lovett's Ellington Jazz Ensemble.

•nationally recognized adjudicators from around the country

The Jackson County jazz band performed:

•Oye Como Va

•Be like Basie (featuring Gavin Lee, piano)

•I Can’t Stop Loving You

•Mr. GK (“Tribute to Gene Krupa,” Gus Weed, drumset)

Those attending were:

William Kilgore (director)

Matt Tinnel (assistant director)

Saxes

Luke Wiley

Maui Semiday

Mackenzie Oliver

Jackson Hayes

Abbigail Schwindt

Trumpets

Makayla Williams

Tyler Craven

Mikey Burel

Xavier Branch

Levi Doyal

Alex Szabo

Joseph Holland

Trombones

Jack Venable

Garrett Ring

Bryson Cobb

Cosmos Rollison

Meghan Harris

Rhythm section

JD Smith

Gavin Lee

Isaac lee

Gus Weed

