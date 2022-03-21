The Jackson County High Jazz Ensemble performed Saturday (March 19) at the annual Lovett Jazz Festival at The Lovett School in Atlanta. The festival is educationally centered and non-competitive.
The festival included:
•20-minute private coaching sessions with an adjudicator.
•20-minute concert on stage featuring professional quality lights and sound.
•digitally recorded comments from adjudicators.
•masterclasses for every instrument
•free midday concert featuring Lovett's Ellington Jazz Ensemble.
•nationally recognized adjudicators from around the country
The Jackson County jazz band performed:
•Oye Como Va
•Be like Basie (featuring Gavin Lee, piano)
•I Can’t Stop Loving You
•Mr. GK (“Tribute to Gene Krupa,” Gus Weed, drumset)
Those attending were:
William Kilgore (director)
Matt Tinnel (assistant director)
Saxes
Luke Wiley
Maui Semiday
Mackenzie Oliver
Jackson Hayes
Abbigail Schwindt
Trumpets
Makayla Williams
Tyler Craven
Mikey Burel
Xavier Branch
Levi Doyal
Alex Szabo
Joseph Holland
Trombones
Jack Venable
Garrett Ring
Bryson Cobb
Cosmos Rollison
Meghan Harris
Rhythm section
JD Smith
Gavin Lee
Isaac lee
Gus Weed
