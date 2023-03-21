The Jackson County Key Club came away from the 2023 Georgia Key Club Service and Leadership Conference with eight awards recognizing the service projects completed by the 111 members of the club led by advisors Amy Powers and Shelby Richardson.
•Endorsed Project Award for raising $109 for March of Dimes through the Master Key Competition.
•third place in the Service Initiative Award for raising $132 for Unicef's Start Strong Zambia Program through the Master Key Competition
•first place in Major Emphasis Award for the club’s pen pal program and pen pal Christmas party with students at West Jackson Elementary School, Gum Springs Elementary School and North Jackson Elementary School. The JCHS Key Club will compete at the international level for the Key Club International Major Emphasis Award in July.
•Dr. Robert Barron Outstanding Community Service Award for work during Suicide Prevention Week to bring awareness and mental health tips to students.
•second place in the Georgia Sheriffs Youth Homes for raising $106 through the Master Key Competition
•third place in Social Media for the Instagram posts of the club’s editor, Hannah Wiggins
•Single Service Award in the Platinum Division for our JCHS Clothes Closet Project to provide clothing and shoes for JCHS students in need.
All awards were applied for by club officers and class directors:
•Secretary/Treasurer: Madelyn English
•Senior Director: Rylee Roberts
•Junior Director: Abigail Lott
•Sophomore Director: Maelee Williamson
•Freshman Director: Bianca Gomez
The club’s past president, Maria Bolivar, contributed to JCHS Key Club service projects prior to her graduation in December 2022. The club also noted the contributions of member Charlee Reynolds who served on the Georgia Key Club District Board as a Lieutenant Governor.
