Two Jackson County High School students have been named finalists for the Governor’s Honors program this summer.
Justin Smith was selected for music (jazz: acoustic or electric bass) and Kellen Salom was chosen for social studies after initially been selected as an alternate.
Smith and Salom will spend four weeks this summer at Berry College, attending classes and participating in a variety of social and instructional opportunities.
According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, of 3,200 nominees, approximately 1,400 students were selected for an interview at the state level. Approximately 700 were chosen as finalists. The program offers instruction that is “significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.”
Cassidy Weed and Jean Aguilar-Jimenez were selected as alternates.
