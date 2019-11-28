Students, staff and alumni of the Jackson County School System are living out the JCSS motto — "Student Success through Leadership, Character, and Performance" — and short videos are celebrating the successes they have when they take the lessons learned in the classroom into the world.
“Regular publication and promotion of JC Success Stories will share those successes with our community,” said Todd Nickelsen, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “We'll post a new video each Wednesday, and we will gather them up in a gallery on our district website.”
To view the latest entry and the archive/gallery, visit http://bit.ly/JCSuccessStories.
To go directly to the videos’ YouTube channel and/or subscribe for updates, visit http://bit.ly/JCSuccessStoriesYT.
If you have a story to share (or want to tell about someone who does), email details, including contact information, to JCSuccessStories@jcss.us or call 706-367-5151.
